‘Russia is in trouble’: Ukraine forces make more advances in Kherson

A Ukrainian advance along the Dnipro river could trap thousands of Russian troops on the far side

Joe Middleton
Monday 03 October 2022 17:36
Ukrainian soldiers wave flag at entrance of Russian-controlled Donetsk town

Ukrainian forces are continuing to advance south and have reportedly made breakthroughs in the Kherson region and taken control of some settlements.

Kyiv has stayed silent on details of the assault in the south of the country, but Russian military bloggers have described a Ukrainian tank advance through dozens of kilometres of territory along the bank of the Dnipro river.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior ministry, posted what he said was video of a Ukrainian soldier waving a flag in Zolota Balka, downriver from the former front line.

