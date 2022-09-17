Jump to content

‘Tortured, shot, killed’: Zelensky accuses Russia of genocide after Izyum mass grave discovered

‘Entire families are buried there: mother, father and daughter,’ Ukrainian president says

Tom Batchelor,Joe Middleton
Saturday 17 September 2022 01:25
Izium left decimated as Ukraine retakes city from Russian forces

Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of genocide after the discovery of a mass grave allegedly containing 440 bodies near Izyum, a city recently recaptured from Russian forces.

The Ukrainian president said there was evidence that victims had been tortured. He said that some had been found with broken limbs and ropes around their necks, and that the burial site contained the bodies of civilians and of military personnel.

“Children and adults. Civilians and military. Tortured, shot, killed by shelling,” Mr Zelensky said. “Even entire families are buried there: mother, father and daughter.”

