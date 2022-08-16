Three British men are among five European citizens who have pleaded not guilty to charges of mercenarism after they were captured by Russia-backed separatists in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.

John Harding, Andrew Hill and Dylan Healy have been accused of being mercenaries and “undergoing training to seize power by force,” according to Russian media.

The other two captured men are Matthias Gustafsson from Sweden and Vjekoslav Prebeg from Croatia.