When he was elected president of Ukraine via a landslide election victory in 2019, comedian Volodymyr Zelensky was all smiles – promising to not “mess up” and speaking of “rebooting” peace talks with separatists in the eastern Donbas region to halt years of fighting.

Any joviality has long disappeared. Zelensky now faces a worst-case scenario – an invasion by Russian troops and a bellicose Vladimir Putin who has threatened: “Whoever tries to stand in our way or create threats for our country and people should know Russia’s response will be immediate and lead you to consequences you have never encountered in your history”.

Zelensky, after weeks of calling for a diplomatic solution has sought to remain calm. "No panic. We're strong. We're ready for anything. We'll defeat everyone, because we are Ukraine," he said in a video statement. But how did the 44-year-old, a political novice before he ran for the presidency, find himself here?