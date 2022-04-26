More than 8 million refugees to flee Ukraine this year, UN estimates

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has said it is expecting some 8.3 million people to flee Ukraine this year, revising up its previous projection of refugees driven abroad by Russia’s war.

UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said that more than 12.7 million people had fled their homes since Russia invaded Ukraine two months ago, including 7.7 million people displaced internally and more than 5 million who have fled over borders.

With a population of around 44 million, this means over a tenth of the Ukrainian population has left the country in about two months.