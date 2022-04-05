Since Russia invaded Ukraine over a month ago countless images of exhausted civilians fleeing war with their pet animals have surfaced. From cats and dogs to guinea pigs, hamsters and even foxes – Ukraine’s love of animals stood out against the backdrop of death, displacement and destruction.

But over the last couple of weeks photographs of furry pets tucked safely inside their owners’ puffer jackets have been giving way to images of dead dogs piled on top of each other, animal shelters damaged by shelling and collapsed ponies, revealing the extent of the impact of war on Ukraine’s pets and wildlife.

In 2015 PetFood Industry estimated that there were roughly 750,000 dogs and 5.5 million cats in Ukraine, in addition to cattle, wild and zoo animals across the country’s vast expanse.