Ukraine says it will block Russian gas supply to Europe

Ukraine has declared it will suspend the flow of Russian gas through a transit passing through its country.

Blaming Moscow for the move, Ukraine which handles almost a third of the fuel piped from Russia to Ukraine, said it would stop shipments via the Sokhranivka route from Wednesday, declaring “force majeure”, a clause invoked when a business is hit by something beyond its control.

Ukraine has remained a major transit route for Russian gas to Europe even after Moscow's invasion.