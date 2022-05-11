Ukraine says it will block Russian gas supply to Europe
Kyiv has blamed Russian ‘occupying forces’ for suspending the gas supply
Ukraine has declared it will suspend the flow of Russian gas through a transit passing through its country.
Blaming Moscow for the move, Ukraine which handles almost a third of the fuel piped from Russia to Ukraine, said it would stop shipments via the Sokhranivka route from Wednesday, declaring “force majeure”, a clause invoked when a business is hit by something beyond its control.
Ukraine has remained a major transit route for Russian gas to Europe even after Moscow's invasion.
