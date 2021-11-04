Is Ukraine’s conflict heading into a new, bloody phase?

A combatant with a Russian passport, captured by Ukrainians in no-man’s land on October 13. Ukraine’s first employment of the Turkish-made Bayraktar assault drone two weeks later. Suspicious tank movements along the border. More soldiers. Heightened rhetoric. Warnings, veiled and unveiled.

Eastern Ukraine, in short, is once again in the news.

The tensions are of immediate significance to besieged locals in the Donbass. From a few incidents daily, reports of ceasefire violations now number in the hundreds. Behind every one of those statistics is at a risk to local life.