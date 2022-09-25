The long, tough winter ahead: Europe’s energy crisis is about to get very real

The stability of the European Union could come under threat this winter because of the scale of the energy crisis unleashed by Russia’s war in Ukraine, experts are warning.

Although the bloc recently announced plans to recoup around 140bn euros (£121bn) through a windfall tax on energy firms’ soaring profits, concerns remain about how it will cope with high prices and reduced gas supply in the months ahead.

In response to Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has exerted an energy squeeze on the EU, which tightened last month when it shut down Nord Stream 1, its main gas pipeline to Europe.