‘Billions’ will avoid famine says Erdogan as Ukraine and Russia sign grain deal
The UN and Turkey’s president are due to oversee the signing of the deal
Russia and Ukraine on Friday signed a landmark agreement to allow grain shipments to resume through the Black Sea, boosting hopes that a global food crisis can be averted.
UN secretary general Antonio Guterres and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan oversaw the signing of an agreement that would allow Ukraine to resume its shipments and Russia to export grain and fertilizers, potentially ending a standoff that has threatened world food security.
Speaking after the agreement was signed in Istanbul, President Erdogan said the deal would “prevent billions of people from facing famine”.
