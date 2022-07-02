Russian forces were firing “all available kinds of weapons” in their bid to take the eastern Ukrainiain city of Lysychansk, the last stronghold of resistance in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk province, officials said.

Ukrainian fighters have come under intense fire in recent days as they try to defend the city and to keep it from falling to Russia, as neighbouring Sievierodonetsk did a week ago.

Battle has raged around an oil refinery on the city’s edge with both Russia and Ukraine claiming they have control of the key facility.