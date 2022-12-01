‘If you want to understand what Russia has done, come to Ukraine,’ Zelensky claps back at Musk
‘I think that either someone has influence over him, or he somehow draws conclusions on his own’
Volodymyr Zelensky rebuked Elon Musk's proposed peace plan and invited the billionaire to visit Ukraine to see the damage done to the war-torn country by Russian forces.
The Ukrainian president mocked Mr Musk’s peace deal at an event organised by The New York Times and asked him to visit the European country instead.
“I think that either someone has influence over him, or he somehow draws conclusions on his own,” Mr Zelensky said by video link at the summit.
