Russian army using rape as a ‘deliberate’ strategy in Ukraine, claims UN envoy
UN verifies more than 100 cases of rape and sexual assualts since the Russian invasion
Rape and sexual assaults have been used as a deliberate part of Russian “military strategy” in Ukraine, according to a UN envoy.
UN envoy Pramila Patten said that Moscow’s forces were using a "deliberate tactic to dehumanise the victims”.
“When you hear women testify about Russian soldiers equipped with Viagra, it’s clearly a military strategy,” she told news agency AFP.
