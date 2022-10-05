Irishman ‘killed in action’ fighting in Ukraine

An Irishman has been killed while for Ukrainian forces near the Russian border.

The man was named as Rory Mason, from Dunboyne, County Meath. He died while fighting in Kharkiv for Ukraine’s International Legion. That region is the scene of intense fighting as Ukraine tries to build on recent military successes in pushing back Russian forces.

The 23-year-old enlisted to fight in the war last March, not long after Russia’s invasion.