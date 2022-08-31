Ukraine claims to have breached Russian lines as it battles to retake Kherson

Ukraine claims its troops have broken through Russian lines near the southern city of Kherson, shortly after it launched a long-anticipated counteroffensive.

The strategic Black Sea port, which was captured by Moscow’s forces early in the conflict, still represents one of Russia’s most important gains in six months of the war.

Oleksiy Arestovych, one of president Volodymyr Zelensky’s senior advisers, said his country’s army had breached Russia’s defences within “a few hours” of starting their attack.