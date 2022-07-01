‘Political pawn’ US basketball star Brittney Griner appears in Moscow court

Griner’s wife has called her “a political pawn”.

<p>Brittney Griner arrives at a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow, on July 1</p>

Brittney Griner arrives at a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow, on July 1

(AFP via Getty Images)

Brittney Griner, an American basketball star, appeared in a Russian court on Friday, four months after she was arrested on cannabis possession charges at Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport while travelling to play for a Russian team.

Griner was arrested in February, just a week before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Police said she was carrying vape canisters with cannabis oil. The Phoenix Mercury star and two-time US Olympic gold medallist could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of large-scale transportation of drugs.

