resident Joe Biden and South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in are gearing up for a showdown over North Korea when they meet at the White House on 21 May.

The two will surely avoid overt harsh words but differ on the proper application of pressure on North Korea to give up its nuclear programme and the missiles for sending warheads to distant targets, including anywhere in the US. Moon is due here five weeks after Biden hosted his first foreign leader, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan, with which Korea remains at bitter odds over the legacy of Japanese colonial rule.

Ideally, Biden would love to persuade Moon to get along with Japan in hopes of forming a common front against North Korea. Even if they ever come to final irrevocable terms on how much to pay for comfort women kidnapped from Korea to serve Japanese soldiers in World War II, however, South Korea and Japan remain far apart on North Korea.