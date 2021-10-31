‘Suspicious looking men’: Claim that lawyers for MH17 victims are being intimidated by Moscow
Lawyers have complained of men loitering around their houses
Oliver Carroll
Sunday 31 October 2021 12:19 comments
Moscow Correspondent
Anger at Russia mounted this week with reports lawyers of the families of MH17 victims have been subjected to an intimidation campaign allegedly directed by Moscow.
The reports, first carried by Dutch broadcaster RTL, said lawyers had been followed home after court hearings. Others had spotted “suspicious looking men” in sunglasses loitering around their home addresses.
Dutch authorities, who offered the lawyers protection, are said to have concluded Moscow’s spy agencies stand behind the surveillance.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies