Allegations of embezzlement, fraud and a kidnapped nun: Vatican trial of the century to begin

A landmark fraud trial revolving around a high-ranking Catholic cardinal, London-based financiers and Vatican employees is set to start on Tuesday in the Holy See, promising to shed light on the way the Holy See’s finances are managed.

Angelo Becciu, a 73-year-old cardinal, close aide of Pope Francis, and former Substitute for General Affairs in the Vatican Secretariat of State – a post that involves managing the Church’s donations – and nine other people face charges including embezzlement, fraud and abuse of office in a scandal involving around a multi-million-dollar, loss-making property deal in Chelsea, accusations of extortion and a kidnapped nun. All the accused deny wrongdoing.

The trial comes after an investigation revealed how funds donated to the Holy See to carry out philanthropic work were allegedly used to finance “reckless speculative raids”.