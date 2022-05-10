Ukraine stages alternative ‘parade’ of destroyed and captured Russian tanks to mark Victory Day
Ukrainian army says its parade is meant to ruin holiday for ‘Russian occupiers’
As Vladimir Putin oversaw a Victory Day parade in Russia on Monday, Ukraine staged an alternative one, displaying destroyed and captured Russian equipment in an effort to mock Moscow.
The Ukrainian ministry of defence said in a tweet that the 93rd Mechanized Brigade of its army held a “parade of trophy Russian tanks” to ruin the holiday for the Russians. These tanks were captured from Russian troops amid the war in the eastern European country for the past 75 days.
In an apparent jibe, the ministry added: “Maybe aggressors think that by arming #UAarmy with Russian trophy equipment, it will affect the turn of NATO-style armament? New clever plan.”
