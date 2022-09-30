At least 25 killed in Russian shelling as Putin set to annex Ukrainian regions
Another 30 people injured in the attack on a humanitarian convoy
An attack on a humanitarian convoy has left at least 25 people dead and 50 injured in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, just hours before Vladimir Putin was set to formally announce the annexation of four regions in Ukraine.
One of those regions is Zaporizhzhia, but not the city itself where the attack took place, which remains in Ukrainian hands.
Ukraine’s general prosecutor’s office said Russia shelling left deep craters and sent shrapnel tearing through the humanitarian convoy’s vehicles, killing their passengers. Nearby buildings were demolished. Trash bags, blankets and, for one victim, a blood-soaked towel, were used to cover bodies.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies