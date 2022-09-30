Jump to content

At least 25 killed in Russian shelling as Putin set to annex Ukrainian regions

Another 30 people injured in the attack on a humanitarian convoy

Zoe Tidman
Friday 30 September 2022 15:55
Audio reveals Vladimir Putin to annex four Russian-held areas of Ukraine on Friday

An attack on a humanitarian convoy has left at least 25 people dead and 50 injured in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, just hours before Vladimir Putin was set to formally announce the annexation of four regions in Ukraine.

One of those regions is Zaporizhzhia, but not the city itself where the attack took place, which remains in Ukrainian hands.

Ukraine’s general prosecutor’s office said Russia shelling left deep craters and sent shrapnel tearing through the humanitarian convoy’s vehicles, killing their passengers. Nearby buildings were demolished. Trash bags, blankets and, for one victim, a blood-soaked towel, were used to cover bodies.

