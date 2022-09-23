Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine, including executions and sexual violence, says UN
Victims of sexual or gender-based violence aged from four to 82-years-old, investigators found
Electric shocks, forced nudity and executions are some of the war crimes committed in Russian detention centres in Ukraine, the UN’s human rights body have found.
Testimonies from former detainees revealed shocking accounts of human rights violations in the facilities, and expressed grave concerns about executions in the four regions.
The investigators of the Members of the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine visited 27 towns and settlements in four of the worst hit regions of Ukraine: Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy.
