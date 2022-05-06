Water scarcity could worsen in over 80 per cent of world’s croplands by 2050, study warns

Scientists believe findings could have implications for agricultural water management

Vishwam Sankaran
Friday 06 May 2022 16:40
Comments
<p>A farmer looks at damaged finger millet crop due to adverse weather conditions and unseasonal rains in a field on the outskirts of Bangalore</p>

A farmer looks at damaged finger millet crop due to adverse weather conditions and unseasonal rains in a field on the outskirts of Bangalore

(AFP via Getty Images)

Water scarcity is expected to increase in over 80 per cent of the world’s agricultural lands by mid-century, a new study warns.

The research, published in the journal Earth’s Future, assessed current and future water requirements for global agriculture and predicted whether the water levels available from rainwater or irrigation would be sufficient to meet those needs under the ongoing climate crisis.

For the study, scientists including those from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, developed a new index for two major sources of water for agriculture: soil water that comes from rain, called green water, and blue water which is via irrigation from rivers, lakes, and groundwater.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in