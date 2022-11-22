WHO ranks world’s worst pathogens at risk of sparking pandemics

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that it is developing a new priority list of pathogens with the potential to spark global pandemics or outbreaks.

It hopes the new list will accelerate research on the threats posed by these diseases before they emerge as outbreaks in humans and can help shorten the timeline for developing safe, preventive medical countermeasures such as diagnostics, treatments and vaccines.

The global health agency said it is convening more than 300 scientists as part of the effort to consider evidence of over 25 virus families and bacteria.