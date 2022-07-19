‘Monster’ wildfires rip through Europe as heatwave set to spread further

Wildfires continued to rage across western Europe after a heatwave has brought scorching temperatures exceeding 40C.

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes while forests and grasslands have burned in France, Greece, Portugal and Spain.

Over the past 10 days, the total area burned by wildfires in France, Spain and Portugal has exceeded 40,000 hectares, according to the European Union. This is equivalent to at least 75 football fields.