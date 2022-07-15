Thousands flee wildfires in France as temperatures soar across Europe

As many as 10,000 people have been forced to evacuate because of wildfires in the Bordeaux region of southwest France that have ravaged pine forests near the Atlantic coast.

Up to 1,000 firefighters, using 10 water-dumping planes, were struggling on Friday to contain the fires, which have been blazing for several days.

Large fires were also raging in Portugal and Spain on Friday. Croatia and Hungary also recorded blazes this week as Europe struggled to combat scorching high temperatures and strong winds which have complicated firefighting efforts.