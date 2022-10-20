Jump to content

Rooftop wind energy invention is 16 times more efficient than solar panels

‘This is a game-changer adding new value to the fast-growing rooftop power generation market,’ says Aeromine boss

Anthony Cuthbertson
Thursday 20 October 2022 17:25
Comments
A new rooftop wind harvesting device is capable of generating 50 per cent more electricity than solar panels for the same cost, according to its inventors.

A much smaller footprint means a single unit can also provide the same amount of power as up to 16 solar panels.

The motionless design, created by Texas-based startup Aeromine Technologies, replaces the blades found in traditional wind turbines with an aerodynamic system that harvests energy from the airflow above a building.

