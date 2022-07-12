Scientists have developed wireless earbuds that use AI for background noise cancellation in real time, an advance that may find a range of applications, including in smart-home speakers and tracking robots.

The earbuds, named “ClearBuds”, were described in a presentation at the recent Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) International Conference on Mobile Systems, Applications, and Services.

Researchers from the University of Washington in the US used a novel microphone system and one of the first AI systems of the kind to operate in real-time and run on a smartphone to enhance the speaker’s voice and reduce background noise.