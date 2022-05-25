Women are more than twice as likely to suffer from long Covid as men, according to a new study that suggests patients with depression or anxiety also face higher odds of the condition.

The yet-to-be published research, from personal genomics and biotechnology company 23andMe, also found that nearly half of those with persistent post Covid-19 symptoms are experiencing complications for six months or longer.

While the research is yet to be peer-reviewed and is based only on patients self-reporting their long Covid symptoms, the findings are consistent with other smaller-scale studies which report that women are likelier to develop long Covid.