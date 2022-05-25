Women twice as likely to suffer from long Covid as men, study suggests

Top long Covid symptoms reported by survey participants included brain fog, fatigue, and shortness of breath

Vishwam Sankaran
Wednesday 25 May 2022 15:40
Brain Fog and Other Long COVID Symptoms Can Last More Than a Year, New Study Finds

Women are more than twice as likely to suffer from long Covid as men, according to a new study that suggests patients with depression or anxiety also face higher odds of the condition.

The yet-to-be published research, from personal genomics and biotechnology company 23andMe, also found that nearly half of those with persistent post Covid-19 symptoms are experiencing complications for six months or longer.

While the research is yet to be peer-reviewed and is based only on patients self-reporting their long Covid symptoms, the findings are consistent with other smaller-scale studies which report that women are likelier to develop long Covid.



