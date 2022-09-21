Al Gore calls the president of the World Bank a ‘climate denier’
Damning assessment by former vice president then followed by failure to recognise international scientific consensus on climate crisis
Former US vice president Al Gore has described the president of the World Bank as a “climate denier”, during an event held in New York as the United Nations General Assembly gets underway in the city.
Mr Gore suggested Joe Biden should aim to have David Malpass removed from his post, pointing out that the bank was continuing to allow damaging fossil fuel companies working in developing countries to access capital.
On stage hours later, Mr Malpass failed to put it on the record that he recognised the international scientific consensus on the causes of the worsening climate crisis.
