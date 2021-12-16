US bans imports from China’s Xinjiang to raise stakes in forced labor crackdown
A new law blocking imports tainted by the slave labor of Uyghur Muslims will prove challenging for companies to follow and officials to enforce, writes Kieran Guilbert
The US has passed a law banning all imports from China’s Xinjiang region, signalling its strongest crackdown on slave labor to date and delivering a rebuke to Beijing over its treatment of Uyhgur Muslims.
While the US already has legislation blocking the entry of slave-made goods, the newly-passed Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act goes further by shifting the burden of proof to importers, and will pose a fresh challenge for companies and customs officials alike.
The act was passed unanimously by the Senate on Thursday and is set to be signed by US President Joe Biden imminently.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies