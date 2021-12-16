US bans imports from China’s Xinjiang to raise stakes in forced labor crackdown

The US has passed a law banning all imports from China’s Xinjiang region, signalling its strongest crackdown on slave labor to date and delivering a rebuke to Beijing over its treatment of Uyhgur Muslims.

While the US already has legislation blocking the entry of slave-made goods, the newly-passed Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act goes further by shifting the burden of proof to importers, and will pose a fresh challenge for companies and customs officials alike.

The act was passed unanimously by the Senate on Thursday and is set to be signed by US President Joe Biden imminently.