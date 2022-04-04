Yemen’s hunger crisis deepens as war rages in Ukraine

Roughly 2,500 miles away from the Russian bombardment of Ukraine, Yemenis are feeling the cost of the war in Europe.

From a dusty encampment in Lahj in southwestern Yemen, farmer Ahmed Hadash, twice displaced, told The Independent his five children, aged between three and 14, live on a meal a day.

“I just cannot afford to feed my children”, an exasperated Mr Hadash says, living on aid.