Yemen’s hunger crisis deepens as war rages in Ukraine
The spiralling food and fuel costs due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are causing economic distress for many desperate Yemenis, reports Charlene Rodrigues
Roughly 2,500 miles away from the Russian bombardment of Ukraine, Yemenis are feeling the cost of the war in Europe.
From a dusty encampment in Lahj in southwestern Yemen, farmer Ahmed Hadash, twice displaced, told The Independent his five children, aged between three and 14, live on a meal a day.
“I just cannot afford to feed my children”, an exasperated Mr Hadash says, living on aid.
