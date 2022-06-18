‘Way too cool’: Zelensky earns praise at EU leaders meeting for clothes and attitude

Ukraine leader was also compared to GI Joe

Joe Middleton
Saturday 18 June 2022 14:43
Zelensky welcomes European leaders to Kyiv

At first he was an actor and comedian, then a president, then a wartime leader – and now a style icon.

The meeting between Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and EU leaders on Thursday has prompted yet another outpouring of praise for the wartime leader’s poise and stylish dress sense.

Pictures rapidly circulated online showing Mr Zelensky stood in his trademark olive green T-shirt, while Romanian president Klaus Iohannis, Italian prime minister Mario Draghi, French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Olaf Scholz were all wearing suits.

