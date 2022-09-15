Russia targets Zelensky’s home city as missiles hit dam causing flooding
‘Russia is a terrorist state and must be recognised as such,’ Ukraine’s foreign minister says after the attacks
A dam struck by Russian missiles in president Volodymyr Zelensky’s home city has caused widespread flooding.
Kryvyi Rih, the largest city in central Ukraine with an estimated pre-war population of 650,000, was hit by eight cruise missiles on Wednesday, officials said.
The strikes hit the Karachunov reservoir dam, Mr Zelensky said in a video address released early on Thursday.
