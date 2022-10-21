Zelensky warns Russia is planning ‘catastrophic’ attack on hydroelectric dam

Russia is planning to destroy a hydroelectric dam in Ukraine’s Kherson region, an act that would result in a “catastrophe on a grand scale”, President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned.

He claims Moscow has planted mines at the dam in the Russian-occupied region, which risks wiping out a 400km-long (250 miles) canal network.

“Russia is preparing [to attack] at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. According to our information, the aggregates and dam of the Kakhovka HPP were mined by Russian terrorists.