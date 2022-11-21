Ukraine prepares for ‘worst winter’ as Zelensky says country will prevail
‘We can be left without money. Without gasoline. Without hot water. Without light. But not without freedom,’ says Zelensky
President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed Ukraine will prevail in the war against Russia as he marked the annual Day of Dignity and Freedom.
Praising the resilience and contributions of ordinary citizens to the war effort, the Ukrainian leader said his country would continue to stand firm.
“We can be left without money. Without gasoline. Without hot water. Without light. But not without freedom,” Mr Zelensky said in a video address.
