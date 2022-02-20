When he was elected president of Ukraine via a landslide election victory in 2019, comedian Volodymyr Zelensky was all smiles – promising to not “mess up” and speaking of "rebooting" peace talks with separatists in the eastern Donbas region to halt years of fighting.

Any joviality has long disappeared. With up to 190,000 Russian troops stationed around the borders of Ukraine, an escalation in shelling around the rebel-held, Russian-backed eastern territories, and western leaders warning that the Russian president Vladimir Putin could use the situation as a pretext to invade – Zelensky is in a tough spot.

So how did the 44-year-old, a political novice before he ran for the presidency, find himself here? It is a case of life imitating art. Born in January 1978 to Jewish parents, his father a computer scientist, his mother an engineer, Zelensky grew up in the Russian-speaking, industrial central city of Kryvyi Rih. It is said Zelensky, known to those who knew him as Vova, enjoyed listening to English rock and playing guitar in his youth, later obtaining a law degree. It was that career path that his mother thought he was going to take.