Zelensky praises Ukrainians for ‘bravely standing’ against Russian troops as war passes 200 days
Zelensky said he was ‘certain’ that Ukrainians would get through this ‘difficult path to victory’
President Volodymyr Zelensky praised his countrymen for defending Ukraine as the war with Russia entered its 200th day.
In his nightly video address on Sunday evening, Mr Zelensky thanked them for helping destroy “2,000 enemy tanks, 4,500 armoured combat vehicles, more than 1,000 enemy artillery systems, 250 airplanes, 200 helicopters, 1,000 drones, 15 ships and boats and thousands of other enemy equipment”.
He added that he was “certain” that Ukrainians would get through this “difficult path to victory”.
