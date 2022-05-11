‘Irresponsible’: China hits back at WHO criticism of zero-Covid strategy
The Chinese foreign ministry urged the World Health Organisation to ‘refrain from making irresponsible remarks’
China has dismissed critical remarks made by the World Health Organisation against its pursuit of ‘zero-Covid’ and said it will continue to enforce the controversial strategy.
The Chinese foreign ministry urged the WHO to “refrain from making irresponsible remarks” after director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the country’s current approach to Covid, in attempting to eradicate transmission, was not sustainable.
“When we talk about the ‘zero-Covid,’ we don't think that it's sustainable, considering the behavior of the virus now and what we anticipate in the future,” Dr Ghebreyesus said.
