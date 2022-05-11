China has dismissed critical remarks made by the World Health Organisation against its pursuit of ‘zero-Covid’ and said it will continue to enforce the controversial strategy.

The Chinese foreign ministry urged the WHO to “refrain from making irresponsible remarks” after director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the country’s current approach to Covid, in attempting to eradicate transmission, was not sustainable.

“When we talk about the ‘zero-Covid,’ we don't think that it's sustainable, considering the behavior of the virus now and what we anticipate in the future,” Dr Ghebreyesus said.