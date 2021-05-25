T

he order from a regional Court to disinter the body of Zimbabwe’s former President, Robert Mugabe from his grave in Kutama in rural Zvimba to be buried at the National Heroes acre outside Harare, the capital, has reignited an argument that continues to define modern day Zimbabwe and casts a shadow over its current government.

Despite his ousting aged 93 in 2017 amid desperate economic conditions - and death in 2019 - Mugabe’s personal popularity has remained largely intact.

Many in Zimbabwe remember their past President as the founder of independence and national educator, who took the land from the colonial white settlers, to give to the country’s landless, who came to be undermined in his later years by corrupt advisors and the ambitions of his much younger wife.