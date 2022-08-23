For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Participants of an interactive writing workshop held by The Independent were this month given the opportunity to look forward and think about what they might want to achieve in the final quarter of 2022 and beyond.

Writer, coach and poet Dan Simpson led the hour-long online workshop with meditation, breathing and guided writing exercises.

Dan draws on Authentic Relating and IFS techniques to help you connect with your unique and authentic self, and speak your voice into the world.

As a poet, he was Poet-in-Residence at Glastonbury Festival, Imperial College, St Albans Cathedral, and National Trust Stowe. His two collections of poetry are Applied Mathematics and Totally Cultured (Burning Eye Books).

After the workshop he said: “I felt really connected to the audience, and some beautiful moments and pieces of writing were shared.”

Now you can have the chance to watch the workshop in full by watching the recording below:

To find out more The Independent’s virtual events and workshop series click here.