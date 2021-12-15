‘Cop26 effect’ driving more environmentally-friendly Christmas, says WWF

The Cop26climate summit may have been branded a "failure" by climate activists, and "disappointing" by some British MPs, but alongside some of the despondency following the meeting, there are some silver linings.

As well as the welcome agreements to reduce coal and strengthen emissions-cutting targets, the WWF has said the high profile of the climate and nature crisis as a result of the summit has inspired a third of British people to be more environmentally friendly this Christmas.

The conservation organisation has labelled this the “Cop26 effect”.