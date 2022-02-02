Image is everything in the race to save the world

Eco-consumers have a bit of an image problem. The diverse ranks of teenage activists form a remarkable, huge group making waves, gaining traction among their peers and changing the world.

But the adults seem to come in two flavours. Either they are aging semi-rural hippies, or they’re achingly cool 22-year-old Notting Hill types, endlessly insta-documenting days of stone-washed linen and sun-drenched wooden washing-up brushes.

One tribe does tie-dye and batik, the other lives in organic cotton dungarees. One won’t think twice about getting on a plane to Bali, the other claims to have shunned chemicals but has perfectly dyed hair and whitened teeth.