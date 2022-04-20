My Carbon Footprint: Oat baths and make-up for badgers

Kate Hughes can feel a dive into the world of natural remedies coming on – but she’s not about to eat a red thing she can’t identify

Wednesday 20 April 2022 21:30
<p>Like every other household in the UK containing a primary-aged small, it seems, chicken pox has arrived</p>

(Getty)

If “try not to scratch” comes out of my mouth one more time, I’m going to explode, let alone the seven-year-old clenching her teeth in a bid to resist the urge to sink her nails into her own skin in search of the briefest respite.

A quick check in with the oracle – the WhatsApp mums’ group (and I’m afraid it sadly still is the mums and carers – precious few of the blokes get involved in ours) – has come up with a blinder of a natural remedy though – the oat bath.

