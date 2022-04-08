When the plumber came to my front door, he couldn’t take his eyes off my trousers

I don’t suppose anyone actually enjoys Zoom meetings. Sure, they made it possible to keep calm and carry on during the pandemic’s most difficult days; and a video call is more time-efficient than an in-person meeting with someone who lives 200 miles away.

But plainly there isn’t the strength of connection on a screen that there is when you’re in the same room – and that’s even assuming the internet connection doesn’t cut out. Just imagine how Handforth Parish Council might have been able to resolve their differences had they not been forced to gather virtually.

I for one, am therefore delighted to no longer have every day dominated by Zoom, Teams, Google Meet and the rest. And where I do need to connect with someone who I can’t see in person, I’ve rediscovered the joy of an old-fashioned phone call, for which there is no need to worry about my lighting set-up or dress code.