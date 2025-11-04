This is our wellness editor’s favourite mood-boosting product – and it’s ideal for menopause
These scent rollers smell like Jo Malone fragrances and transform your mood in minutes
Whenever I speak with people about the best ways to manage hormone issues and anxiety levels they always have the same question: “What are the quick fixes and are they expensive?”
The answer is always the same: there’s no such thing as a quick fix. However, there are things that really work (if you’re consistent with them) and no, they don’t have to be expensive.
As a wellness editor, I’ve learned that managing hormonal fluctuations and their symptoms isn’t just about medical solutions, but about daily rituals that restore calm and balance, and boost energy and longevity. This is ultimately the aim of the game whether you’re struggling with challenging symptoms or not – we all want to be able to enjoy life and age well.
I’ve relied heavily on aromatherapy and products known as neurocosmetics for many years because I’ve found that, when combined with a daily moment of peace, scent can transform my mood. You’ve probably tried this yourself with a pillow spray or a scented hand cream. It works.
This is because scent affects the brain by directly stimulating the olfactory bulb, which then relays signals to the limbic system. The connection is so direct that different odours can cause changes in brainwave activity, influencing alertness and relaxation – this is why a scent like lavender is commonly associated with sleep aids.
The brain also connects scent to emotion, memory and hormones. This is why smells can evoke strong, vivid memories and emotional responses – a phenomenon known as the Proust effect. It’s because of this effect that we can train our brains to respond to calming or energising rituals associated with certain smells.
One of my favourite aromatherapy products has been designed with these rituals in mind. The AM and PM pulse oil bundle by Gloriah was created to fight hormone-driven fatigue, boost mood, and support more restful sleep and it does the job.
1Gloriah AM and PM Pulse Oil Bundle
- Size: 10ml per roller
- Why we love it
- Safe for skin and hormones
- Two soothing and mood-boosting oil blends
- Affordable
- Easy to travel with
“Hey Sunshine” – the AM oil – awakens with bright, energising notes of sea salt and sage that help shake off morning tiredness after disturbed sleep and blow away frustrating brain fog. It also smells exactly like Jo Malone’s wood sage and sea salt, which has always been a favourite of mine – good news if you love a dupe.
Meanwhile, “Slow Jam” – the PM oil for the evening – soothes and unwinds the mind, helping to calm anxiety and ease you into a more restorative sleep. The fragrance included is patented scent technology which has been proven under brain imaging to positively affect part of the brain through the olfactory system. This one uses notes of myrrh, vanilla and tonka bean, and is another brilliant Jo Malone dupe.
Together, the oils are a powerful habit-stacking tool for supporting mood and creating the mindful moments you might need if you’re struggling with an anxious mind or hormonal symptoms like headaches and hot flushes.
There are two things that make these scents firm favourites for me. The first is the ingredients list. There are plenty of brands promising wellness but using harmful ingredients and Gloriah is not one of them. Using safe, traceable ingredients and containing just one per cent fragrance from 62.3 per cent natural sources in “Hey Sunshine”, and one per cent fragrance from 56.7 per cent natural sources in “Slow Jam” (fully IFRA 51 compliant for safe, leave-on skin use), it doesn’t contain endocrine disrupting chemicals.
Many other brands can’t say the same, which is ironic, considering the promises they make about health and wellness.
The second thing I love is the price. Many aromatherapy rollers are a great investment because they’re easy to carry around, easy to use and provide a moment of calm or an energy boost when you need it. However, most can be costly. Gloriah’s are very affordable.
The bundle of both rollers is 10 per cent cheaper compared to buying individually, lasting a minimum of 30 days – that works out at just 90p per day. A worthy investment for your health, in my view. You can also save when you subscribe for repeat deliveries, which you’ll probably want to do once you’ve used them once.
The verdict: Gloriah AM and PM pulse oil
I also love that the brand pays tribute to Gloria Steinem and Gloria Gaynor with its name and that the packaging is sustainable and looks beautiful too.
I’ve used Gloriah’s products for years and, along with its liberation oil, these rollers are my favourite products for supporting hormone health through small everyday habits.
The AM roller works brilliantly for a pick-me-up while I’m getting ready in the morning, if I’m feeling sluggish or experiencing brain fog at my desk. Meanwhile, the PM oil is my go-to for moments of calm and for my pre-bed Yoga Nidra ritual as I wind down for sleep.
These oils blend science and scent to help women of all ages feel more like themselves again. The brand’s mission is simple: to make women’s health products luxurious, functional, safe and accessible and in my opinion, Gloriah nails it every time.
