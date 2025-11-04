Whenever I speak with people about the best ways to manage hormone issues and anxiety levels they always have the same question: “What are the quick fixes and are they expensive?”

The answer is always the same: there’s no such thing as a quick fix. However, there are things that really work (if you’re consistent with them) and no, they don’t have to be expensive.

As a wellness editor, I’ve learned that managing hormonal fluctuations and their symptoms isn’t just about medical solutions, but about daily rituals that restore calm and balance, and boost energy and longevity. This is ultimately the aim of the game whether you’re struggling with challenging symptoms or not – we all want to be able to enjoy life and age well.

I’ve relied heavily on aromatherapy and products known as neurocosmetics for many years because I’ve found that, when combined with a daily moment of peace, scent can transform my mood. You’ve probably tried this yourself with a pillow spray or a scented hand cream. It works.

This is because scent affects the brain by directly stimulating the olfactory bulb, which then relays signals to the limbic system. The connection is so direct that different odours can cause changes in brainwave activity, influencing alertness and relaxation – this is why a scent like lavender is commonly associated with sleep aids.

The brain also connects scent to emotion, memory and hormones. This is why smells can evoke strong, vivid memories and emotional responses – a phenomenon known as the Proust effect. It’s because of this effect that we can train our brains to respond to calming or energising rituals associated with certain smells.

One of my favourite aromatherapy products has been designed with these rituals in mind. The AM and PM pulse oil bundle by Gloriah was created to fight hormone-driven fatigue, boost mood, and support more restful sleep and it does the job.