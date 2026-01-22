Whether you’re looking to catch up on Taylor Swift: The End of an Era or get lost in a must-see drama such as A Thousand Blows, now’s a good time to sign up for Disney+, as we’ve spotted a solid deal for new and returning subscribers.

Sign up to the streaming service before Wednesday 28 January and you’ll get your first three months at a discounted price. This deal is available across all three Disney+ plans: standard with ads, standard (without ads) and premium. You can compare the plans on the Disney+ website.

The amount you’ll pay depends on the plan you choose – we’ve listed the prices of each plan below – but you’ll be able to save up to £15 on your first three months of Disney+.

Already signed up to Disney+? Depending on when your billing cycle ends, it may be worth cancelling your account and resubscribing to take advantage of the lower price. The offer is available to returning customers with “no current active entitlement”, but when you cancel Disney+, you’re still an active subscriber until the end of your billing period.

Go to your account settings and check if your next billing date is before Wednesday 28 January. If so, you should be able to cancel and resubscribe for the lower price. We’ve got full instructions for how to cancel your subscription below.

For more ways to save, join our money-saving WhatsApp channel

How much you’ll pay with this Disney+ deal

Here’s how much each Disney+ plan costs under this offer:

Standard with ads : £3.99 a month for three months, £5.99 thereafter

: £3.99 a month for three months, £5.99 thereafter Standard : £6.99 a month for three months, £9.99 thereafter

: £6.99 a month for three months, £9.99 thereafter Premium: £9.99 a month for three months, £14.99 thereafter

When you sign up using this deal, you’ll save £6 on your first three months of a standard with ads plan, £9 on a standard plan and £15 on a premium plan.

Disney+ standard: Was £9.99 a month, now £6.99 a month for three months, Disneyplus.com

open image in gallery ( Disney+ )

You have until Wednesday 28 January to take advantage of this deal. Once your first three months are up, your plan will auto-renew at the current price of your chosen plan, unless you cancel before then.

How to cancel your Disney+ subscription

To cancel your Disney+ subscription, log in to your account on either desktop or a web browser on your mobile. Select ‘Profile’, then ‘Account’. Under ‘Subscription’, you’ll see your Disney subscription. Select this and then ‘Cancel subscription’. Click through until you get confirmation that your subscription has been cancelled.

More ways to save on streaming

Looking for more ways to cut the cost of streaming TV and films? We’ve rounded up our top tips below.

Ditch and switch based on what you want to watch

Paying for Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Now TV all at once? Most major streaming services allow you to cancel your monthly subscription for free, so you can save money by only paying for one and switching when you’ve finished the TV show you’re currently watching.

Sign up for an annual subscription

If you don’t want to swap and change between different streaming services, you’ll usually save money by locking in for a year. For example, with Disney+, the standard plan will cost you £119.88 across the year, whereas the annual plan costs £99.90, so by going with the latter, you’re essentially getting 12 months for the price of 10.

Start the cancellation process

Some major streaming services will offer a better deal to encourage you to stay, so it’s worth clicking ‘cancel’ to see if the service will offer you any deals to try and tempt you to stay with them.

Keep your eye out for deals

Like the Disney+ offer above, new discounts are always popping up, so it’s always worth a quick online search before you sign up. We'll keep you up to date with the latest streaming offers in our dedicated deals section.