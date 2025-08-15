Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From all-night parties with queer icon pop stars to the poignant candle-lit vigil for HIV/AIDS, Manchester Pride is a jam-packed four-day weekend bursting with colour, fun, inclusivity, love and respect. It's an infectious vibrant atmosphere that culminates with the end of the summer.

As well as the main parade of fabulous floats that wind their way around the city centre, there are plenty of stages dotted around the city with acts from the likes of Danny Beard to B*Witched, and many many more, plus secret day raves, silent discos, cabaret and DJs.

Mardis Gras Saturday 23 - Sunday 24 August 2025, 12pm- 11pm

Depot Mayfield, Manchester

One of the biggest events of the whole weekend is the two-day party of Mardis Gras. It's a brand new event that pays homage to the history of Manchester Pride, which was once known by this name.

It’s a big mash-up of fun with multiple stages; performances include DJs, drag, cabaret and all-round celebration of LGBT+ culture – so you can expect acts such as drag artist Danny Beard, singers Tulisa and Olly Alexander, plus even fashionista Gok Wan. All Mardi Gras tickets include full weekend access to the Gay Village Party.

Buy tickets here.

Manchester Pride Parade: Saturday 23 August, 12pm

City centre – route here

Proudly marching through the city, the parade is full of fabulously imagined and designed floats and is one of the pillars of the Manchester Pride weekend. It will begin near the Beetham Tower then head past Canal Street in the Gay Village, the heart of the city's LGBT+ community, towards Fairfield Street.

This year's theme for the event is “love” – recognising love as a source of strength and resilience for LGBT+ people and helping queer people have the courage to be themselves.

Each year, the parade attracts thousands from the community along with allies and, as well as coming together, it's also an opportunity to call for equality. In 2018, Manchester Pride made history by becoming the first UK organisation to incorporate the black and brown stripes into the rainbow flag, ensuring representation for LGBT+ people of colour.

Tickets are not required.

Gay Village Party: Saturday 23 - Monday 25 August, 5pm-2am

The Gay Village

As the physical and historical heart of the city's Pride celebrations, the Gay Village Party is at the centre of the community spirit here too. Spanning the entire four days of the event, it takes place across two stages: The Alan Turing Stage, dedicated to the scientist and code-breaker who worked at the city's university and The Indoor Arena for late night dance and electric tunes.

open image in gallery Manchester Pride ( Gemma Parker )

Expect queer anthems galore from Nineties and Noughties pop princess icons from B*Witched to Diana Vickers and Samantha Mumba.

There's also cabaret, funfair rides, a silent disco, pop-up parties, bars and food vans,

Manchester Pride Gay Village Party ticket prices include a £2.50 contribution to the Community Fund that supports the Manchester Pride charity grants programme. These tickets do not include a Mardi Gras pass.

Candlelit Vigil: Monday 25 August, 9pm

Sackville Gardens

This moving annual event takes place on the final day and pays respect to those who lost their lives to HIV/AIDS and who were wrongly stigmatised.

open image in gallery Candles in Sackville Gardens ( Manchester Pride )

It provides a poignant end to days of partying, with a moment of reflection that brings the LGBT+ community and its allies together, with row upon row of flickering candles. No tickets are needed.

Family Pride: Saturday 23 August, 12pm-6pm

The Great Northern

Pride is of course for all the family, and Manchester Pride welcomes families of all shapes and sizes across the spectrum, celebrating that there's no one size fits all when it comes to families.

Working with proud2bparents, the entire space has been designed with children in mind and is a place to connect with other families, along with a whole host of events designed just for children and families, from story-telling, workshops, dance sessions, craft activities, sports and a special parade viewing area too.

Little ones can be entertained for hours with a pop-up book shop with LGBT-themed books and a sand-pit. Family Pride is a free event; more information here.