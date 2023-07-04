Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s America’s 247th birthday!

And if you’re planning to commemorate it, knowing what stores will be open during the summer’s biggest holiday will come in handy.

Independence Day celebrates the Second Continental Congress’ unanimous adoption of the Declaration of Independence on 4 July 1776, marking the colonies’ official separation from Great Britain and the establishment of the United States as a sovereign nation.

Since it’s one of 11 federal holidays, non-essential government offices, banks, post offices and the US stock market will observe the Fourth of July.

But if you’re wondering where to pick up last-minute picnic essentials on your way to see the fireworks, or whether you’ll be able to buy your favourite brand of burgers before heading to the barbecue, here’s a list of what’s closed and open tomorrow:

Target

Target will be open on 4 July and operating during its usual business hours, depending on the location of each store.

Starbucks

The coffee chain will be open on Independence Day, but specific hours of operation vary for different Starbucks stores.

Walmart

The retail giant will be open during its regular hours, with opening and closing times varying for each Walmart location.

Costco

All Costco stores in the US will be closed, as noted on the retailer’s official website.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe's ion (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Trader Joe’s is open on the Fourth of July, but most stores will close at 5pm. Specific opening and closing times vary for each store.

Aldi

The supermarket chain will be open, but with limited hours, according to Aldi’s official website. Hours of operation vary based on location of the store, but most will close at 4pm.

Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods will be open on Independence Day, but the exact hours in which stores are open are based on location.

Dunkin’ Donuts

(Getty Images)

The coffee chain will be open, with hours depending on the stores’ locations.

Sam’s Club

While the retail is open on Independence Day, it is operating with adjusted hours. According to the chain’s official website, Sam’s Club stores will be open from 8am to 6pm for Plus members and 10am to 6pm for Club members.

CVS

CVS locations may close early or have reduced hours.

Walgreens

Walgreens will be operating during its regular hours, including 24-hour Walgreens pharmacies. Specific closing times are based on location.

Rite Aid

Stores will be open, but some may close early or have reduced hours.

Kroger

Kroger will also keep its doors open today, with specific hours varying for each store.

Dollar Tree

Someone else is in charge of throwing hot dogs and burgers on the grill, but you’ve been asked to bring party tableware to the barbecue? Dollar Tree is open on 4 July, but hours may vary by location.

JCPenney, Kohls and Macy’s

These stores are expected to be open on Independence Day. Most JCPenney will close at 6pm, while Kohls, Marshalls and Macy’s will operate regular hours depending on location.

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack will open on the Fourth of July, but hours will depend on location.

Sephora

Store hours may vary by location.

Lowe’s

The home improvement store will be open during its usual hours, with most stores closing around 10pm. However, exact opening and closing times are based on the location of stores.

Best Buy

Stores will be open and you can find hours for different locations on Best Buy’s website.

Big Lots

You can expect stores to be open during regular hours. Specific hours are listed on the furniture giant’s website.

Burlington

If your favourite way to spend the holiday is going shopping, Burlington will be open on Independence Day. But before you head to your local store, check the company’s website, as some locations will be closing early.

BJ’s

Most stores will be open from 8am to 9pm, but specific hours may vary by location.