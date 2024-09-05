5 DIY jobs to mark the switch in season and spruce up your space

Support truly

As we transition from summer to autumn, chances are you’re weighing up whether you’ve invested enough time in home improvements – and is there something you could be tackling over the weekend.

To help strengthen your curb appeal and give your interiors a lift, Jimmy Englezos, senior brand manager at Ronseal, has shared some easy projects to put you on the front foot…

1. Change the colour of your fence

A white picket fence may be the stuff of dreams, but even standard garden fencing can change the aesthetic of your home, creating boundaries and offering privacy.

However, fencing can often be overlooked when it comes to redecorating, says Englezos, with many homeowners often just sticking with its original colour.

And when it comes to maintenance, highlighting the grain of wood and ensuring its longevity, a fresh lick of paint can make the world of difference.

“There are two primary colour choices homeowners can go for, dark tones or light tones,” highlights Englezos.

“Darker tones absorb light to create a cosier atmosphere by making a garden space feel smaller and more intimate.

“Meanwhile, lighter tones reflect light, making the garden appear bigger by blurring the outer boundaries.”

And to point you in the right direction, green is trending big time, think forest green or sage; otherwise charcoal and black fencing creates a chic, contemporary vibe.

2. Spruce up the shed

“Garden sheds can also be neglected, and in many cases, they often house valuable garden tools and equipment – and so should be maintained to prevent any damp or mould taking hold,” underlines Englezos.

Make sure to give the shed a good clean using a hard wire scrubber to remove any excess debris, cobwebs, mud, mould or anything else that’s been attracted to your shed over the years, advises Englezos. “And make sure any holes are filled in using wood filler.”

3. Paint kitchen cabinets

This is a great way to freshen up the appearance of a kitchen on a budget, suggests Englezos.

“Painting works best on wooden cabinets, but laminate ones can also be painted providing the laminate is in good condition – and not peeling.”

For best results, he says to use a paint roller to apply the paint to the surface as this will help create a smooth, even finish.

Again, green is super popular and a great choice to improve your indoor-outdoor flow for a seamless transition from the kitchen to the garden… and sense of harmony by connecting your indoor-outdoor living areas.

4. Paint the front door

“This is often the first thing people see when they come round to your home, so you want to keep it looking its best,” notes Englezos. “This can easily be achieved with a fresh coat of paint.”

Both wooden and composite doors can be painted, but he says to make sure to use the correct paint. Also make certain to thoroughly clean down the surface of the door beforehand using a household cleaner and warm soapy water.

“Apply the paint in the direction of the grain pattern with a synthetic brush and leave the first coat to dry for four hours.” He continues. “Apply the second coat before leaving to dry and then reattach the door hardware.”

5. Upcycle a piece of furniture

“Got an old bookcase or desk which doesn’t fit into the overall appearance of a room?

“A simple lick of paint can breathe a new lease of life into an old piece of furniture, and cover any scuff marks or stains to make it appear brand new.”

Moreover, it won’t test your DIY experience, promotes sustainability and comes with the satisfaction of completing a lovely project yourself.

“Simply lightly sand the surface using some sandpaper before giving it a wipe down with a damp cloth,” guides Englezos.

“Apply two coats of paint using a synthetic brush, making sure to paint in the direction of the woodgrain.” And there you have it.